Clean Energy Fuels Corp. (NASDAQ:CLNE) Receives $16.40 Consensus PT from Analysts

Shares of Clean Energy Fuels Corp. (NASDAQ:CLNE) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eight brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $16.40.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on CLNE. TheStreet cut Clean Energy Fuels from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on Clean Energy Fuels in a research note on Monday, May 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price objective for the company. Raymond James reaffirmed an “underperform” rating on shares of Clean Energy Fuels in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised Clean Energy Fuels from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Finally, Cowen started coverage on Clean Energy Fuels in a research note on Friday, March 26th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $14.00 price objective for the company.

Shares of CLNE traded up $0.07 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $9.16. 5,795,576 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,617,181. The stock has a market cap of $1.83 billion, a P/E ratio of -101.78 and a beta of 1.87. Clean Energy Fuels has a 52-week low of $2.33 and a 52-week high of $19.79. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.57. The company has a current ratio of 3.23, a quick ratio of 2.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

Clean Energy Fuels (NASDAQ:CLNE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The utilities provider reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $77.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $75.26 million. Clean Energy Fuels had a negative return on equity of 2.79% and a negative net margin of 6.62%. The firm’s revenue was down 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.01) earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Clean Energy Fuels will post -0.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder Marketing Services S.A. Total sold 250,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.55, for a total value of $2,887,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Marketing Services S.A.S Total sold 32,239 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.03, for a total transaction of $258,879.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 3,574,439 shares of company stock valued at $35,460,353. Company insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Clean Energy Fuels by 26.9% in the 1st quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. now owns 4,442 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 942 shares during the last quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Clean Energy Fuels by 78.2% in the 1st quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 2,524 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 1,108 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Clean Energy Fuels by 34.0% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 6,586 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $91,000 after acquiring an additional 1,671 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc grew its stake in shares of Clean Energy Fuels by 119.8% during the 1st quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 4,395 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 2,395 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of Clean Energy Fuels by 10,044.0% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,536 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 2,511 shares during the period. 38.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Clean Energy Fuels Corp. provides natural gas as an alternative fuel for vehicle fleets and related fueling solutions, primarily in the United States and Canada. It supplies renewable natural gas (RNG), compressed natural gas (CNG), and liquefied natural gas (LNG) for light, medium, and heavy-duty vehicles; and offers operation and maintenance services for public and private vehicle fleet customer stations.

