Clark Capital Management Group Inc. Purchases 41,438 Shares of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

Clark Capital Management Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 34.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 162,965 shares of the social networking company’s stock after acquiring an additional 41,438 shares during the quarter. Facebook makes up approximately 0.7% of Clark Capital Management Group Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 29th largest position. Clark Capital Management Group Inc.’s holdings in Facebook were worth $47,998,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. RBA Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Facebook in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. ADE LLC bought a new stake in shares of Facebook in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. TFO TDC LLC purchased a new position in Facebook in the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Baron Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in Facebook by 71.4% in the 1st quarter. Baron Financial Group LLC now owns 120 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Albion Financial Group UT purchased a new position in Facebook in the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. 65.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

FB has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Facebook from $325.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Facebook from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $409.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their target price on shares of Facebook from $350.00 to $380.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup lowered shares of Facebook from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Facebook from $350.00 to $400.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, thirty-three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $376.20.

In other news, VP Jennifer Newstead sold 250 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $313.36, for a total transaction of $78,340.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 9,890 shares in the company, valued at $3,099,130.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CAO Susan J.S. Taylor sold 2,167 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $303.83, for a total transaction of $658,399.61. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 386 shares in the company, valued at $117,278.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 2,336,870 shares of company stock worth $757,747,408. Insiders own 14.01% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:FB traded up $4.77 during trading on Friday, reaching $350.42. 13,018,694 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 15,229,008. The company has a market capitalization of $993.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.98, a PEG ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.29. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $330.80. Facebook, Inc. has a 12-month low of $226.90 and a 12-month high of $358.79.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The social networking company reported $3.30 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.36 by $0.94. The business had revenue of $26.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.61 billion. Facebook had a net margin of 35.74% and a return on equity of 27.54%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 47.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.71 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Facebook, Inc. will post 13.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Facebook Profile

Facebook, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and in-home devices worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

