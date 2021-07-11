Clark Capital Management Group Inc. Has $42.48 Million Holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Clark Capital Management Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 10.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,598 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,031 shares during the period. Clark Capital Management Group Inc.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $42,483,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Alphabet in the 4th quarter valued at about $9,523,211,000. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 27.1% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,271,179 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $5,733,202,000 after purchasing an additional 697,236 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 6.6% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,183,875 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $12,590,747,000 after purchasing an additional 447,141 shares during the period. Viking Global Investors LP increased its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 222.9% in the 4th quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 619,791 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,086,270,000 after purchasing an additional 427,842 shares during the period. Finally, Cohen Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 22,787.8% in the 1st quarter. Cohen Investment Advisors LLC now owns 352,015 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,861,000 after purchasing an additional 350,477 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 34.52% of the company’s stock.

GOOGL has been the topic of a number of research reports. KeyCorp increased their price objective on Alphabet from $2,625.00 to $2,681.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Susquehanna increased their price objective on Alphabet from $3,000.00 to $3,100.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Truist increased their price objective on Alphabet from $2,250.00 to $2,400.00 in a report on Monday, April 26th. restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $2,415.00 price objective on shares of Alphabet in a report on Monday, May 17th. Finally, JMP Securities increased their price objective on Alphabet from $2,400.00 to $2,850.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $2,518.12.

Alphabet stock traded up $9.49 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $2,510.37. 931,584 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,208,621. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 3.10 and a quick ratio of 3.09. The business has a fifty day moving average of $2,386.24. Alphabet Inc. has a 1-year low of $1,402.15 and a 1-year high of $2,545.68. The company has a market capitalization of $1.68 trillion, a P/E ratio of 33.42, a PEG ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.01.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 26th. The information services provider reported $26.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $15.82 by $10.47. Alphabet had a return on equity of 23.54% and a net margin of 26.11%. The firm had revenue of $45.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $42.46 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $9.87 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 89.46 earnings per share for the current year.

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure; and digital content.

