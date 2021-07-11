Clark Capital Management Group Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

Clark Capital Management Group Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) by 6,959.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 458,624 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 452,127 shares during the period. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF accounts for 1.8% of Clark Capital Management Group Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. owned 0.19% of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF worth $119,371,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Paulson Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Paulson Wealth Management Inc. now owns 928 shares of the company’s stock valued at $250,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. increased its holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 8.3% in the 4th quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. now owns 524 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,303 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,908,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Terry L. Blaker increased its holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Terry L. Blaker now owns 4,037 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,051,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Grant GrossMendelsohn LLC increased its holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Grant GrossMendelsohn LLC now owns 1,506 shares of the company’s stock valued at $409,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA IJH traded up $5.57 on Friday, reaching $269.85. The company had a trading volume of 1,507,986 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,317,490. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $270.06. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF has a 12 month low of $173.76 and a 12 month high of $277.63.

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

