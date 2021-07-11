Clark Capital Management Group Inc. Boosts Holdings in nVent Electric plc (NYSE:NVT)

Clark Capital Management Group Inc. grew its position in shares of nVent Electric plc (NYSE:NVT) by 2.7% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 2,289,671 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 60,432 shares during the period. nVent Electric accounts for approximately 1.0% of Clark Capital Management Group Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 16th largest holding. Clark Capital Management Group Inc.’s holdings in nVent Electric were worth $63,905,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of NVT. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of nVent Electric during the third quarter valued at approximately $537,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of nVent Electric by 12.7% during the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 71,810 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,672,000 after purchasing an additional 8,065 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in shares of nVent Electric by 57.0% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 764,751 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,811,000 after purchasing an additional 277,695 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of nVent Electric during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $211,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in shares of nVent Electric by 7.2% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 459,468 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,701,000 after purchasing an additional 30,682 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.73% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on NVT. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of nVent Electric from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price target on shares of nVent Electric from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of nVent Electric from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on shares of nVent Electric from $39.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $35.83.

In other news, Director Randall J. Hogan sold 21,060 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.61, for a total transaction of $665,706.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 193,824 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,126,776.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, Director Randall J. Hogan sold 10,836 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.02, for a total transaction of $346,968.72. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,591 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $179,023.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 109,660 shares of company stock valued at $3,510,455. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

NVT stock traded up $0.61 during trading on Friday, hitting $31.01. 919,551 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 715,341. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. nVent Electric plc has a 52 week low of $16.92 and a 52 week high of $33.46. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $31.52. The stock has a market cap of $5.20 billion, a PE ratio of 19.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.55.

nVent Electric (NYSE:NVT) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.08. nVent Electric had a negative net margin of 0.02% and a positive return on equity of 11.02%. The firm had revenue of $548.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $503.25 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that nVent Electric plc will post 1.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 23rd will be paid a dividend of $0.175 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 22nd. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.26%. nVent Electric’s payout ratio is 46.67%.

nVent Electric Company Profile

nVent Electric plc designs, manufactures, markets, installs, and services electrical connection and protection products in the United States, Canada, Western and Eastern Europe included in European Union, China, Eastern Europe not included in European Union, Latin America, the Middle East, Southeast Asia, Australia, and Japan.

