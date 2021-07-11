Clarivate (NYSE:CLVT) Raised to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Clarivate (NYSE:CLVT) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $30.00 price objective on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Clarivate Analytics PLC operates as an information services and analytics company. It offers scientific, patient and academic research, as well as intelligence, domain and brand protection and intellectual property management solutions. Clarivate Analytics PLC, formerly known as Churchill Capital Corp, is based in Jersey, Channel Islands. “

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on CLVT. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Clarivate in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. They set a buy rating and a $36.00 target price for the company. B. Riley increased their target price on shares of Clarivate from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Clarivate from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Clarivate in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. They set a buy rating and a $30.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Clarivate currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $32.20.

NYSE CLVT opened at $26.34 on Thursday. Clarivate has a 52-week low of $20.82 and a 52-week high of $34.79. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $27.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.81 and a beta of 0.53.

Clarivate (NYSE:CLVT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 9th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $428.43 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $417.66 million. Clarivate had a negative net margin of 3.90% and a positive return on equity of 5.49%. On average, research analysts predict that Clarivate will post 0.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Richard Hanks sold 124,297 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.00, for a total value of $3,231,722.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 140,880 shares in the company, valued at $3,662,880. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Corp Onex sold 10,562,882 shares of Clarivate stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.22, for a total transaction of $266,395,884.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 11,276,827 shares of company stock valued at $284,958,454 over the last 90 days. 21.95% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Clarivate Plc, an information services and analytics company, provides structured information and analytics for discovery, protection, and commercialization of scientific research, innovations, and brands. It offers Web of Science products and services, such as Web of Science, InCites, Journal Citation Reports, EndNote, ScholarOne, Converis, Publons, and Kopernio to organizations that plan, fund, implement, and utilize research; and Life Sciences products, including Cortellis and Newport Integrity for pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies to support research, market intelligence, and competitive monitoring in connection with the development and commercialization of new drugs.

