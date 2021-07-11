Citigroup Inc. Sells 11,595 Shares of Steven Madden, Ltd. (NASDAQ:SHOO)

Citigroup Inc. decreased its position in Steven Madden, Ltd. (NASDAQ:SHOO) by 30.8% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 25,993 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 11,595 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in Steven Madden were worth $968,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. First Mercantile Trust Co. grew its stake in shares of Steven Madden by 8.7% in the 4th quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 4,610 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $163,000 after buying an additional 370 shares in the last quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in Steven Madden by 4.7% during the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 8,626 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $322,000 after purchasing an additional 391 shares during the period. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Steven Madden by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 180,598 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $6,379,000 after purchasing an additional 457 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Steven Madden by 17.5% during the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,355 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $125,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Finally, Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC bought a new stake in Steven Madden during the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. 92.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Steven Madden alerts:

SHOO opened at $42.48 on Friday. Steven Madden, Ltd. has a 1-year low of $18.47 and a 1-year high of $45.87. The company has a market capitalization of $3.52 billion, a PE ratio of 177.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $42.27.

Steven Madden (NASDAQ:SHOO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The textile maker reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $361.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $333.33 million. Steven Madden had a return on equity of 8.42% and a net margin of 1.68%. Steven Madden’s revenue for the quarter was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.16 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Steven Madden, Ltd. will post 1.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 25th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 15th were paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 14th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.41%. Steven Madden’s payout ratio is 93.75%.

In related news, insider Karla Frieders sold 11,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.78, for a total value of $470,580.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 112,918 shares in the company, valued at $4,830,632.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Awadhesh K. Sinha sold 20,239 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.07, for a total value of $871,693.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 51,478 shares of company stock valued at $2,213,967 over the last 90 days. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

SHOO has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Citigroup upped their target price on Steven Madden from $38.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 target price on shares of Steven Madden in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Telsey Advisory Group upped their target price on Steven Madden from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Finally, B. Riley upped their target price on Steven Madden from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $36.27.

About Steven Madden

Steven Madden, Ltd. designs, sources, markets, and sells fashion-forward branded and private label footwear for women, men, and children in the United States and internationally. Its Wholesale Footwear segment provides footwear under the Steve Madden Women's, Madden Girl, Steve Madden Men's, Madden, Steven, Steve Madden Kids, Betsey Johnson, Report, Mad Love, Blondo, GREATS, and Anne Klein brands, as well as private label footwear.

Read More: Is it better to buy a fund with a higher or lower NAV?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SHOO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Steven Madden, Ltd. (NASDAQ:SHOO).

Receive News & Ratings for Steven Madden Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Steven Madden and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.