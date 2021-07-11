Citigroup Inc. Reduces Position in Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated (NASDAQ:CORT)

Citigroup Inc. cut its position in Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated (NASDAQ:CORT) by 15.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 39,948 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 7,178 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in Corcept Therapeutics were worth $950,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Corcept Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at $1,193,000. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. acquired a new position in shares of Corcept Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at $210,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new position in shares of Corcept Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at $261,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC acquired a new position in shares of Corcept Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at $266,000. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC acquired a new position in shares of Corcept Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at $373,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.06% of the company’s stock.

CORT stock opened at $22.04 on Friday. Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated has a one year low of $12.20 and a one year high of $31.18. The firm has a market cap of $2.57 billion, a PE ratio of 28.26, a PEG ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 0.72. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $21.79.

Corcept Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CORT) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The biotechnology company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.03). Corcept Therapeutics had a return on equity of 20.11% and a net margin of 29.23%. The firm had revenue of $79.44 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $96.99 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.34 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 14.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated will post 0.8 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on CORT shares. UBS Group restated a “positive” rating on shares of Corcept Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. TheStreet upgraded shares of Corcept Therapeutics from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday. HC Wainwright decreased their price target on shares of Corcept Therapeutics from $32.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Corcept Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $24.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.00.

In other news, insider Sean Maduck sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.19, for a total value of $554,750.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Gary Charles Robb sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.02, for a total transaction of $240,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 75,638 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,816,824.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 42,500 shares of company stock valued at $956,050 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 16.50% of the company’s stock.

Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated discovers, develops, and commercializes drugs for the treatment of severe metabolic, oncologic, and psychiatric disorders in the United States. The company offers Korlym (mifepristone) tablets as a once-daily oral medication for the treatment of hyperglycemia secondary to hypercortisolism in adult patients with endogenous Cushing's syndrome, who have type 2 diabetes mellitus or glucose intolerance, and have failed surgery or are not candidates for surgery.

