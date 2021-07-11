Citigroup Inc. Raises Position in NBT Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:NBTB)

Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in NBT Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:NBTB) by 94.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 22,870 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,106 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc. owned 0.05% of NBT Bancorp worth $913,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its position in shares of NBT Bancorp by 122.7% during the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 904 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 498 shares during the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NBT Bancorp during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of NBT Bancorp during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $209,000. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NBT Bancorp during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $210,000. Finally, Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NBT Bancorp during the first quarter valued at approximately $235,000. 54.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other NBT Bancorp news, insider Matthew K. Durkee sold 7,597 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.50, for a total value of $307,678.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 22,915 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $928,057.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 3.72% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:NBTB opened at $34.78 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $38.06. NBT Bancorp Inc. has a 1 year low of $26.10 and a 1 year high of $42.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.03 and a beta of 0.69.

NBT Bancorp (NASDAQ:NBTB) last released its earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The bank reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.18. NBT Bancorp had a return on equity of 11.48% and a net margin of 27.26%. The business had revenue of $116.09 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $119.78 million. Analysts forecast that NBT Bancorp Inc. will post 3.11 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st were given a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 28th. NBT Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 45.57%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded NBT Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd.

NBT Bancorp Company Profile

NBT Bancorp Inc, a financial holding company, provides commercial banking, retail banking, and wealth management services. Its deposit products include demand deposit, savings, negotiable order of withdrawal, money market deposit, and certificate of deposit accounts. The company's loan portfolio comprises commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, agricultural, and commercial construction loans; indirect and direct consumer, home equity, mortgages, business banking loans, and commercial loans; and residential real estate loans.

