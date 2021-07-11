Citigroup Inc. Invests $1 Million in 890 5th Avenue Partners, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ENFAU)

Citigroup Inc. purchased a new position in shares of 890 5th Avenue Partners, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ENFAU) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 100,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,000,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cowen AND Company LLC purchased a new stake in shares of 890 5th Avenue Partners during the first quarter worth about $394,000. Toronto Dominion Bank purchased a new stake in shares of 890 5th Avenue Partners during the first quarter worth about $1,898,000. Amtrust Financial Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of 890 5th Avenue Partners during the first quarter worth about $1,990,000. Finally, MYDA Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of 890 5th Avenue Partners during the first quarter worth about $4,975,000.

ENFAU opened at $10.28 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $10.08. 890 5th Avenue Partners, Inc. has a 1 year low of $9.77 and a 1 year high of $10.74.

890 Fifth Avenue Partners, Inc is a principal investment firm that invests in the technology, media, and telecommunications sectors. 890 Fifth Avenue Partners, Inc was founded in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

