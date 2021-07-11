Citigroup Inc. Buys Shares of 100,000 Hudson Executive Investment Corp. II (OTCMKTS:HCIIU)

Citigroup Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Hudson Executive Investment Corp. II (OTCMKTS:HCIIU) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 100,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $981,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in HCIIU. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in Hudson Executive Investment Corp. II during the 1st quarter valued at $2,453,000. Tuttle Tactical Management purchased a new stake in Hudson Executive Investment Corp. II during the 1st quarter valued at $2,095,000. Towerview LLC purchased a new stake in Hudson Executive Investment Corp. II during the 1st quarter valued at $1,966,000. Toronto Dominion Bank purchased a new stake in Hudson Executive Investment Corp. II during the 1st quarter valued at $1,471,000. Finally, Pura Vida Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Hudson Executive Investment Corp. II during the 1st quarter valued at $1,472,000.

Shares of HCIIU opened at $9.99 on Friday. Hudson Executive Investment Corp. II has a 1-year low of $9.61 and a 1-year high of $11.30. The company’s fifty day moving average is $10.01.

Hudson Executive Investment Corp. II is a blank check company. Hudson Executive Investment Corp. II was formerly known as Hudson Executive Investment Corp. III. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

