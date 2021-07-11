Citigroup Inc. Boosts Holdings in Arconic Co. (NYSE:ARNC)

Citigroup Inc. grew its position in shares of Arconic Co. (NYSE:ARNC) by 24.2% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 35,254 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 6,859 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in Arconic were worth $895,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of ARNC. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Arconic during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $141,796,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Arconic by 12.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,441,985 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $468,239,000 after purchasing an additional 2,004,440 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA bought a new stake in shares of Arconic in the first quarter worth $31,937,000. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Arconic in the first quarter worth $29,888,000. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Arconic in the first quarter worth $15,472,000. Institutional investors own 89.90% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Mark J. Vrablec sold 5,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.25, for a total transaction of $186,825.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Mark J. Vrablec sold 10,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.40, for a total transaction of $371,700.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 22,756 shares of company stock valued at $788,073. 0.14% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Arconic from $38.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Arconic from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Arconic in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $28.00 price target for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $36.20.

ARNC stock opened at $35.94 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. Arconic Co. has a 1-year low of $14.02 and a 1-year high of $38.49. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $35.84. The company has a market capitalization of $3.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -39.07 and a beta of 3.03.

Arconic (NYSE:ARNC) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The basic materials company reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.19. Arconic had a negative net margin of 1.73% and a positive return on equity of 0.10%. The firm had revenue of $1.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.58 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.42 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Arconic Co. will post 1.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Arconic

Arconic Corporation manufactures and sells aluminum sheets, plates, extrusions, and architectural products in the United States, Canada, China, France, Germany, Hungary, Russia, and the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Rolled Products, Extrusions, and Building and Construction Systems.

