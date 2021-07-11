Citigroup Inc. Acquires Shares of 800,000 9 Meters Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:NMTR)

Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in 9 Meters Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:NMTR) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 800,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $936,000.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of 9 Meters Biopharma by 358.2% during the first quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 198,148 shares of the company’s stock worth $232,000 after purchasing an additional 154,900 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in shares of 9 Meters Biopharma by 75.4% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 212,695 shares of the company’s stock worth $183,000 after purchasing an additional 91,414 shares in the last quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of 9 Meters Biopharma during the first quarter worth about $552,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of 9 Meters Biopharma by 1,015.9% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,035,045 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,607,000 after purchasing an additional 2,763,066 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tri Locum Partners LP purchased a new stake in shares of 9 Meters Biopharma during the fourth quarter worth about $1,195,000. 30.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get 9 Meters Biopharma alerts:

NMTR opened at $1.19 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.24. 9 Meters Biopharma, Inc. has a twelve month low of $0.45 and a twelve month high of $2.26.

9 Meters Biopharma (NASDAQ:NMTR) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.03). Analysts anticipate that 9 Meters Biopharma, Inc. will post -0.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. Brookline Capital Acquisition reissued a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 target price on shares of 9 Meters Biopharma in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of 9 Meters Biopharma from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. assumed coverage on shares of 9 Meters Biopharma in a research report on Friday, June 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $3.00 price target on the stock. Brookline Capital Management restated a “buy” rating on shares of 9 Meters Biopharma in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. Finally, Maxim Group assumed coverage on shares of 9 Meters Biopharma in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $3.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $4.71.

In other 9 Meters Biopharma news, major shareholder Israel Gp Ltd. Orbimed sold 841,650 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.36, for a total value of $1,144,644.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

9 Meters Biopharma Company Profile

9 Meters Biopharma, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on patients with rare and unmet needs in gastroenterology. Its pipeline includes drug candidates for short bowel syndrome (SBS) and celiac disease, as well as for undisclosed rare diseases and/or unmet needs. The company is developing Larazotide, an 8-amino acid peptide, which is in Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of celiac disease; and NM-002, a long-acting glucagon-like peptide-1 (GLP-1) receptor agonist that is in Phase 2 clinical trial to treat SBS.

Recommended Story: What is the S&P/ASX 200 Index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NMTR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for 9 Meters Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:NMTR).

Receive News & Ratings for 9 Meters Biopharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 9 Meters Biopharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.