Ciena Co. (NYSE:CIEN) Shares Sold by Kennedy Capital Management Inc.

Kennedy Capital Management Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Ciena Co. (NYSE:CIEN) by 7.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,352 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 895 shares during the quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Ciena were worth $621,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CIEN. FMR LLC raised its holdings in Ciena by 605.3% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,249,825 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $46,669,000 after purchasing an additional 1,072,632 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its holdings in shares of Ciena by 59.6% in the 4th quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 13,990 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $739,000 after acquiring an additional 5,227 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in shares of Ciena by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,215,659 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $64,248,000 after acquiring an additional 6,529 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of Ciena by 5.8% in the 4th quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 9,829 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $525,000 after acquiring an additional 536 shares during the period. Finally, Analog Century Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Ciena in the 4th quarter valued at $5,104,000. 90.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CIEN has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Ciena from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 4th. B. Riley lifted their target price on shares of Ciena from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, June 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Ciena from $63.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Finally, lifted their price objective on shares of Ciena from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Ciena presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $59.14.

Shares of NYSE CIEN opened at $57.66 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $8.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.64, a P/E/G ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.82. Ciena Co. has a one year low of $38.03 and a one year high of $61.51. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $55.47. The company has a quick ratio of 3.06, a current ratio of 3.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

Ciena (NYSE:CIEN) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, June 2nd. The communications equipment provider reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $833.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $829.15 million. Ciena had a net margin of 10.77% and a return on equity of 14.97%. The business’s revenue was down 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.76 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Ciena Co. will post 2.48 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, VP Andrew C. Petrik sold 1,000 shares of Ciena stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.25, for a total transaction of $56,250.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Gary B. Smith sold 3,125 shares of Ciena stock in a transaction on Monday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.17, for a total value of $175,531.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 45,099 shares of company stock worth $2,490,741 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.96% of the company’s stock.

Ciena Corporation provides network hardware, software, and services that support the transport, routing, switching, aggregation, service delivery, and management of video, data, and voice traffic on communications networks worldwide. The company's Networking Platforms segment offers hardware networking products and solutions that optimized for the convergence of coherent optical transport, optical transport network switching, and packet switching.

