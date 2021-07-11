Ciena Co. (NYSE:CIEN) Receives $59.14 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Ciena Co. (NYSE:CIEN) has been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the sixteen brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eleven have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $59.14.

Several brokerages have commented on CIEN. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Ciena from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 4th. raised their price target on shares of Ciena from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 4th. B. Riley raised their price target on shares of Ciena from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, June 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on shares of Ciena from $63.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, June 4th.

CIEN traded up $1.18 on Friday, hitting $57.66. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 933,104 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,399,708. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $55.47. The stock has a market cap of $8.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.64, a P/E/G ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.82. Ciena has a 12 month low of $38.03 and a 12 month high of $61.51. The company has a current ratio of 3.57, a quick ratio of 3.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

Ciena (NYSE:CIEN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 2nd. The communications equipment provider reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $833.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $829.15 million. Ciena had a net margin of 10.77% and a return on equity of 14.97%. Ciena’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.76 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Ciena will post 2.48 EPS for the current year.

In related news, VP David M. Rothenstein sold 3,000 shares of Ciena stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.13, for a total value of $174,390.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO James E. Moylan, Jr. sold 2,000 shares of Ciena stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.87, for a total transaction of $99,740.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 45,099 shares of company stock worth $2,490,741. 0.96% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Ciena by 7.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,877,338 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $868,808,000 after acquiring an additional 1,085,289 shares during the last quarter. Spring Creek Capital LLC grew its holdings in Ciena by 64.1% in the 1st quarter. Spring Creek Capital LLC now owns 7,634,591 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $417,765,000 after acquiring an additional 2,982,200 shares during the last quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA grew its holdings in Ciena by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 3,655,467 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $200,027,000 after acquiring an additional 60,976 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its holdings in Ciena by 20.3% in the 1st quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 3,369,672 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $184,388,000 after acquiring an additional 567,568 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Ciena by 26.3% in the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,621,903 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $143,471,000 after acquiring an additional 545,597 shares during the last quarter. 90.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ciena Corporation provides network hardware, software, and services that support the transport, routing, switching, aggregation, service delivery, and management of video, data, and voice traffic on communications networks worldwide. The company's Networking Platforms segment offers hardware networking products and solutions that optimized for the convergence of coherent optical transport, optical transport network switching, and packet switching.

