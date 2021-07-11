CIBC Asset Management Inc Takes Position in The AZEK Company Inc. (NYSE:AZEK)

CIBC Asset Management Inc purchased a new stake in shares of The AZEK Company Inc. (NYSE:AZEK) during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 5,754 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $242,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. CWM LLC increased its holdings in shares of The AZEK by 1,571.4% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 585 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC acquired a new position in shares of The AZEK during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of The AZEK during the first quarter valued at $30,000. American International Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of The AZEK by 74.0% during the fourth quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 1,058 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares during the period. Finally, US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in shares of The AZEK by 48.2% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,845 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the period. 94.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE AZEK opened at $39.08 on Friday. The AZEK Company Inc. has a one year low of $30.11 and a one year high of $51.32. The firm has a market cap of $6.05 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 3.63 and a quick ratio of 2.31. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $43.09.

The AZEK (NYSE:AZEK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $293.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $281.82 million. The AZEK had a positive return on equity of 8.82% and a negative net margin of 8.42%. The firm’s revenue was up 19.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that The AZEK Company Inc. will post 0.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AZEK has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Wedbush initiated coverage on The AZEK in a report on Monday, April 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $52.00 target price on the stock. Loop Capital initiated coverage on The AZEK in a report on Thursday, April 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $52.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered The AZEK from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on The AZEK in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $53.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on The AZEK from $51.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $47.29.

In other The AZEK news, SVP Bobby Gentile sold 13,000 shares of The AZEK stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $520,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Greg Jorgensen sold 4,166 shares of The AZEK stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.00, for a total value of $199,968.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 278,598 shares of company stock valued at $12,637,437. 4.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

The AZEK Company Inc engages in designing, manufacturing, and selling building products for residential and commercial markets in the United States. The company operates through Residential and Commercial segments. Its products include decks, rails, trims, accessories, and specialty exteriors; and partitions, lockers, and polymer solutions.

