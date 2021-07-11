CIBC Asset Management Inc Reduces Stock Position in Hope Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOPE)

CIBC Asset Management Inc cut its stake in Hope Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOPE) by 9.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 15,302 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,633 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Hope Bancorp were worth $230,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Pzena Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Hope Bancorp by 4.2% in the first quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 3,972,306 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $59,823,000 after buying an additional 158,473 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Hope Bancorp by 11.9% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,116,118 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,868,000 after buying an additional 225,659 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Hope Bancorp by 50.0% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,052,630 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,912,000 after buying an additional 684,473 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Hope Bancorp in the fourth quarter worth about $17,451,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Hope Bancorp by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,169,785 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $12,763,000 after purchasing an additional 50,346 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.13% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HOPE opened at $13.82 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.16 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $14.92. Hope Bancorp, Inc. has a twelve month low of $7.03 and a twelve month high of $16.61.

Hope Bancorp (NASDAQ:HOPE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $131.38 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $136.95 million. Hope Bancorp had a net margin of 20.87% and a return on equity of 6.33%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.21 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Hope Bancorp, Inc. will post 1.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 21st. Investors of record on Friday, May 7th were given a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 6th. Hope Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 62.22%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Hope Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th.

Hope Bancorp Profile

Hope Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Bank of Hope that provides banking services for small and medium-sized businesses, and individuals in the United States. The company accepts personal and business checking, money market, savings, time deposit, and individual retirement accounts.

