CIBC Asset Management Inc Reduces Stock Holdings in Old Republic International Co. (NYSE:ORI)

CIBC Asset Management Inc decreased its position in Old Republic International Co. (NYSE:ORI) by 4.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,970 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 536 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Old Republic International were worth $240,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ORI. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in Old Republic International in the third quarter valued at approximately $513,000. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in Old Republic International by 6.3% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 786,394 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $15,500,000 after purchasing an additional 46,673 shares during the last quarter. Westpac Banking Corp lifted its position in shares of Old Republic International by 66.2% during the fourth quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 41,549 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $819,000 after acquiring an additional 16,549 shares in the last quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ purchased a new stake in shares of Old Republic International during the fourth quarter worth $1,549,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of Old Republic International by 21.5% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 21,296 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $420,000 after acquiring an additional 3,772 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.43% of the company’s stock.

Get Old Republic International alerts:

In related news, VP Rande Keith Yeager sold 49,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.33, for a total value of $1,192,170.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 54,297 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,321,046.01. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Michael Denard Kennedy bought 1,032 shares of Old Republic International stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 20th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $26.12 per share, for a total transaction of $26,955.84. Following the purchase, the director now owns 3,878 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $101,293.36. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders purchased 1,782 shares of company stock worth $45,818. 1.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Old Republic International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. Raymond James increased their target price on Old Republic International from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th.

Old Republic International stock opened at $25.02 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.62 billion, a PE ratio of 9.78 and a beta of 0.84. Old Republic International Co. has a fifty-two week low of $13.93 and a fifty-two week high of $26.69. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $25.74. The company has a current ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

Old Republic International (NYSE:ORI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The insurance provider reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $2.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.72 billion. Old Republic International had a net margin of 19.29% and a return on equity of 11.99%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 208.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.47 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Old Republic International Co. will post 2.35 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Friday, June 4th were paid a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 3rd. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.52%. Old Republic International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 39.29%.

Old Republic International Company Profile

Old Republic International Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the insurance underwriting and related services business primarily in the United States and Canada. The company operates through three segments: General Insurance, Title Insurance, and the Republic Financial Indemnity Group Run-off Business.

Further Reading: Trading Strategy Examples and Plans

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ORI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Old Republic International Co. (NYSE:ORI).

Receive News & Ratings for Old Republic International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Old Republic International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.