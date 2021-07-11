CIBC Asset Management Inc Purchases New Shares in Brinker International, Inc. (NYSE:EAT)

CIBC Asset Management Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Brinker International, Inc. (NYSE:EAT) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 3,309 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock, valued at approximately $235,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of EAT. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in Brinker International during the first quarter valued at $30,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Brinker International during the first quarter valued at $36,000. Veriti Management LLC purchased a new position in Brinker International during the fourth quarter valued at $114,000. Convergence Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in Brinker International during the first quarter valued at $164,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Brinker International by 61.6% during the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,492 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $176,000 after purchasing an additional 950 shares in the last quarter. 96.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, COO Douglas N. Comings sold 1,529 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.48, for a total value of $97,060.92. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 22,451 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,425,189.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Harriet Edelman sold 4,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.30, for a total transaction of $316,350.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 26,231 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,844,039.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 146,303 shares of company stock valued at $9,903,460 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 3.72% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Brinker International from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $78.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, May 7th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Brinker International from $62.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Brinker International from $63.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 9th. Wedbush initiated coverage on shares of Brinker International in a research note on Wednesday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $81.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Brinker International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $65.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $69.43.

Shares of NYSE:EAT opened at $60.90 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 114.91, a PEG ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 2.80. Brinker International, Inc. has a twelve month low of $20.72 and a twelve month high of $78.33. The business’s 50 day moving average is $60.80.

Brinker International (NYSE:EAT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The restaurant operator reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $828.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $837.55 million. Brinker International had a net margin of 0.26% and a negative return on equity of 6.66%. The company’s revenue was down 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.28 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Brinker International, Inc. will post 3.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Brinker International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns, develops, operates, and franchises casual dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. As of June 24, 2020, it owned, operated, or franchised 1,663 restaurants comprising 1,610 restaurants under the Chili's Grill & Bar name and 53 restaurants under the Maggiano's Little Italy brand name.

