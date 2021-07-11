CIBC Asset Management Inc Makes New Investment in Olin Co. (NYSE:OLN)

CIBC Asset Management Inc acquired a new position in shares of Olin Co. (NYSE:OLN) in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 5,965 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock, valued at approximately $226,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Olin by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,063,498 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $571,962,000 after purchasing an additional 651,765 shares in the last quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Olin by 7.2% in the 1st quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 4,686,791 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $177,957,000 after buying an additional 312,815 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in shares of Olin by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,749,164 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $66,416,000 after buying an additional 83,363 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Olin by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,723,059 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $65,424,000 after buying an additional 41,589 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Olin in the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,772,000. 84.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

OLN opened at $44.59 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.11 billion, a PE ratio of -10.80 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.18. Olin Co. has a 52 week low of $9.67 and a 52 week high of $51.04. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $46.81.

Olin (NYSE:OLN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 26th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.20. Olin had a positive return on equity of 5.74% and a negative net margin of 10.34%. The firm had revenue of $1.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.89 billion. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Olin Co. will post 5.49 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 10th were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 7th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.79%. Olin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -59.26%.

In other news, CFO Todd A. Slater sold 18,250 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.71, for a total transaction of $870,707.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 98,159 shares in the company, valued at $4,683,165.89. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Valerie A. Peters sold 24,600 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.06, for a total transaction of $1,133,076.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 26,024 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,198,665.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 321,100 shares of company stock worth $14,876,654 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 11.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on OLN. UBS Group upgraded Olin from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $45.00 to $62.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. Barclays upped their price objective on Olin from $30.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Alembic Global Advisors upped their price objective on Olin from $37.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Olin from $40.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Olin from $55.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Olin has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $49.21.

Olin Corporation manufactures and distributes chemical products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Chlor Alkali Products and Vinyls; Epoxy; and Winchester. The Chlor Alkali Products and Vinyls segment offers chlorine and caustic soda, ethylene dichloride and vinyl chloride monomers, methyl chloride, methylene chloride, chloroform, carbon tetrachloride, perchloroethylene, trichloroethylene, hydrochloric acid, hydrogen, bleach products, potassium hydroxide, chlorinated organics intermediates and solvents, and sodium hypochlorite.

