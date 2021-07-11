CIBC Asset Management Inc Makes New Investment in DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS)

CIBC Asset Management Inc bought a new position in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 3,300 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $251,000.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Employees Retirement System of Texas lifted its stake in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods by 27.6% in the 1st quarter. Employees Retirement System of Texas now owns 37,000 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $2,818,000 after purchasing an additional 8,000 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp raised its position in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods by 5.8% in the first quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 19,682 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $1,499,000 after buying an additional 1,073 shares during the last quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd raised its position in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods by 105.2% in the first quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd now owns 50,844 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $3,872,000 after buying an additional 26,068 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods by 38.7% in the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 642 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares during the period. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in DICK’S Sporting Goods during the first quarter worth about $1,326,000. 78.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on DKS. Barclays raised their target price on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $86.00 to $142.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 27th. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their price objective on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $80.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 24th. Stephens upgraded shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $74.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $72.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. Finally, Cowen boosted their target price on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods to $147.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. DICK’S Sporting Goods presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $90.91.

In related news, Director William J. Colombo sold 96,080 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.08, for a total transaction of $9,615,686.40. Following the sale, the director now owns 161,524 shares in the company, valued at $16,165,321.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, SVP John Edward Hayes III sold 4,421 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.00, for a total value of $437,679.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 58,660 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,807,340. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders sold 133,083 shares of company stock valued at $13,279,309. Insiders own 30.57% of the company’s stock.

DICK’S Sporting Goods stock opened at $101.31 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The company has a market cap of $9.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.86, a PEG ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.70. DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. has a one year low of $37.68 and a one year high of $102.92. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $94.04.

DICK’S Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 25th. The sporting goods retailer reported $3.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.04 by $2.75. The firm had revenue of $2.92 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.22 billion. DICK’S Sporting Goods had a return on equity of 46.98% and a net margin of 9.27%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($1.21) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. will post 8.92 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 25th. Investors of record on Friday, June 11th were paid a dividend of $0.363 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 10th. This is a boost from DICK’S Sporting Goods’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. This represents a $1.45 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.43%. DICK’S Sporting Goods’s payout ratio is 23.69%.

DICK’S Sporting Goods Company Profile

DICK'S Sporting Goods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a sporting goods retailer primarily in the eastern United States. It provides hardlines, including sporting goods equipment, fitness equipment, golf equipment, and hunting and fishing gear products; apparel; and footwear and accessories.

