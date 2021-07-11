CIBC Asset Management Inc Acquires Shares of 11,252 Change Healthcare Inc. (NASDAQ:CHNG)

CIBC Asset Management Inc acquired a new stake in Change Healthcare Inc. (NASDAQ:CHNG) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 11,252 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $249,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. First Mercantile Trust Co. increased its stake in shares of Change Healthcare by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 12,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $227,000 after buying an additional 450 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of Change Healthcare by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 28,751 shares of the company’s stock valued at $533,000 after buying an additional 656 shares during the period. Truvestments Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Change Healthcare by 8.3% in the 4th quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 12,354 shares of the company’s stock valued at $230,000 after buying an additional 945 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its stake in shares of Change Healthcare by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 114,869 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,142,000 after buying an additional 985 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in shares of Change Healthcare by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 261,004 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,868,000 after buying an additional 1,442 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.78% of the company’s stock.

Get Change Healthcare alerts:

NASDAQ CHNG opened at $22.53 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $23.09. The firm has a market cap of $6.99 billion, a PE ratio of -66.26, a P/E/G ratio of 7.24 and a beta of 1.49. Change Healthcare Inc. has a 52 week low of $9.76 and a 52 week high of $24.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.07.

Change Healthcare (NASDAQ:CHNG) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 25th. The company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $855.16 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $836.30 million. Change Healthcare had a positive return on equity of 11.82% and a negative net margin of 3.63%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.42 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Change Healthcare Inc. will post 1.55 earnings per share for the current year.

Change Healthcare Company Profile

Change Healthcare Inc, an independent healthcare technology company, provides data and analytics-driven solutions to enhance clinical, financial, administrative, and patient engagement outcomes in the United States healthcare system. It operates through three segments: Software and Analytics, Network Solutions, and Technology-Enabled Services.

Featured Article: Hedge Funds – How They Work For Investors

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CHNG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Change Healthcare Inc. (NASDAQ:CHNG).

Receive News & Ratings for Change Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Change Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.