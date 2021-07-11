Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB) Receives $166.76 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB) have been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the nineteen brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $167.81.

CB has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. MKM Partners lifted their price objective on shares of Chubb from $180.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 12th. JMP Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Chubb from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. lifted their price objective on shares of Chubb from $187.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Chubb from $155.00 to $159.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Chubb from $175.00 to $184.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th.

In other news, Director Theodore Shasta sold 290 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.46, for a total value of $49,723.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 16,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,760,506. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Sean Ringsted sold 10,220 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.54, for a total transaction of $1,702,038.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 211,021 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,143,437.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 47,633 shares of company stock valued at $8,153,877. 0.41% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Grimes & Company Inc. acquired a new position in Chubb during the first quarter worth approximately $302,000. Slow Capital Inc. increased its position in Chubb by 5.6% during the first quarter. Slow Capital Inc. now owns 11,598 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,832,000 after purchasing an additional 617 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Chubb by 1,556.2% during the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 269,660 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $42,598,000 after purchasing an additional 253,378 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in Chubb by 6.0% during the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 4,740,657 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $748,882,000 after purchasing an additional 269,798 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eudaimonia Partners LLC increased its position in Chubb by 8.4% during the fourth quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 1,791 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $276,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares during the last quarter. 86.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:CB traded up $4.78 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $162.73. 1,569,218 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,553,426. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $166.07. Chubb has a fifty-two week low of $111.93 and a fifty-two week high of $179.01. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $73.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.22, a PEG ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 0.70.

Chubb (NYSE:CB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The financial services provider reported $2.52 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.45 by $0.07. Chubb had a net margin of 14.51% and a return on equity of 5.63%. The firm had revenue of $8.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.69 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.68 EPS. Chubb’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Chubb will post 11.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 18th were given a dividend of $0.80 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 17th. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.97%. This is a boost from Chubb’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.78. Chubb’s payout ratio is presently 43.78%.

About Chubb

Chubb Limited provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, risk management, financial lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical, cyber risk, surety, and excess casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses.

