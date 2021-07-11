Chromia (CHR) Price Hits $0.18

Chromia (CURRENCY:CHR) traded down 2.1% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on July 11th. Chromia has a market cap of $76.62 million and approximately $54.13 million worth of Chromia was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Chromia coin can now be purchased for about $0.18 or 0.00000517 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Chromia has traded up 15.1% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Chromia alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002902 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.55 or 0.00053818 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.05 or 0.00003056 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $5.94 or 0.00017248 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002905 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $307.25 or 0.00891451 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 12.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000382 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.84 or 0.00005332 BTC.

Chromia Profile

Chromia (CHR) is a coin. Its launch date was May 27th, 2019. Chromia’s total supply is 471,970,667 coins and its circulating supply is 429,822,250 coins. Chromia’s official Twitter account is @chromia and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Chromia is chromia.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Chromia (by ChromaWay) is a new blockchain platform for decentralized applications, conceived in response to the shortcomings of existing platforms and designed to enable a new generation of dapps to scale beyond what is currently possible. Chromia is both a blockchain and a relational database. This means that decentralized applications (dapps) can be written in a way that is familiar to developers all over the world, whether they work on large enterprise applications, games, or smaller projects. “

Chromia Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Chromia directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Chromia should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Chromia using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Chromia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Chromia and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.