Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSSE) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSSE) have earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the nine brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $46.13.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Northland Securities lifted their target price on shares of Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment from $30.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. B. Riley assumed coverage on shares of Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment in a research report on Monday, May 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $62.00 target price for the company. Canaccord Genuity assumed coverage on shares of Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $50.00 target price for the company. Finally, Alliance Global Partners lifted their target price on shares of Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 14th.

Shares of NASDAQ CSSE opened at $39.01 on Friday. Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment has a twelve month low of $8.16 and a twelve month high of $47.72. The stock has a market cap of $545.75 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.71 and a beta of 1.63. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $37.60.

Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment (NASDAQ:CSSE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.67) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.97) by $0.30. Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment had a negative net margin of 47.73% and a negative return on equity of 66.86%. The company had revenue of $23.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.57 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment will post -2.08 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Vice Chairman Scott W. Seaton sold 42,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.88, for a total transaction of $1,602,324.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 64,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,448,942. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director L Amy Newmark sold 1,307 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.90, for a total transaction of $37,772.30. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 9,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $280,330. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 59,589 shares of company stock valued at $2,174,518. Insiders own 63.11% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Dorsey Wright & Associates boosted its holdings in Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment by 134.4% in the 1st quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 1,847 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 1,059 shares during the period. UBS Group AG bought a new position in Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment in the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment in the 1st quarter worth $32,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment in the 1st quarter worth $45,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment by 70.4% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,125 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,000 after buying an additional 2,117 shares during the period. 23.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment, Inc operates as a streaming video-on-demand company in the United States and internationally. It owns and operates various ad-supported and subscription-based video-on-demand (VOD) networks, including Crackle, Popcornflix, Popcornflix Kids, Truli, Pivotshare, EspaÃ±olflix, and FrightPix.

