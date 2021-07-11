Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP) Shares Bought by Weld Capital Management LLC

Weld Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP) by 56.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,577 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,814 shares during the period. Weld Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Check Point Software Technologies were worth $1,184,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 108,323 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $13,701,000 after buying an additional 2,720 shares during the last quarter. Westpac Banking Corp lifted its position in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 17,399 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,313,000 after buying an additional 339 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 8.0% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,714 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $361,000 after buying an additional 202 shares during the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 524.5% during the 4th quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 306 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 257 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,429,914 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $190,050,000 after buying an additional 27,651 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.67% of the company’s stock.

Get Check Point Software Technologies alerts:

Check Point Software Technologies stock traded up $5.50 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $123.80. 2,615,464 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 807,789. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.98 billion, a PE ratio of 19.81, a P/E/G ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 0.64. Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. has a 52-week low of $109.07 and a 52-week high of $139.26. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $118.27.

Check Point Software Technologies (NASDAQ:CHKP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The technology company reported $1.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.50 by $0.04. Check Point Software Technologies had a net margin of 40.79% and a return on equity of 25.69%. The business had revenue of $507.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $502.92 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.42 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. will post 6 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on CHKP shares. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of Check Point Software Technologies from $140.00 to $135.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. OTR Global upgraded shares of Check Point Software Technologies from a “mixed” rating to a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Check Point Software Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $121.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Check Point Software Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $140.00 price target for the company. Finally, Oppenheimer reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Check Point Software Technologies in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Check Point Software Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $131.53.

Check Point Software Technologies Company Profile

Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. develops, markets, and supports a range of products and services for IT security worldwide. The company offers a portfolio of network security, endpoint security, data security, and management solutions. It provides Check Point Infinity Architecture, a cyber security architecture that protects against 5th and 6th generation cyber-attacks across various networks, endpoint, cloud, workloads, Internet of Things, and mobile; Check Point Network Security, security gateways and software platforms that support small business and large enterprise data center and telco-grade environment; and Check Point SandBlast family for threat prevention and zero-day protections.

Featured Story: Inflation

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CHKP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP).

Receive News & Ratings for Check Point Software Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Check Point Software Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.