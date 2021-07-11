ChatCoin (CHAT) Market Cap Reaches $1.89 Million

ChatCoin (CURRENCY:CHAT) traded up 1% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on July 11th. Over the last week, ChatCoin has traded down 1.9% against the US dollar. One ChatCoin coin can now be bought for about $0.0027 or 0.00000008 BTC on popular exchanges. ChatCoin has a market capitalization of $1.89 million and $28,027.00 worth of ChatCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

ChatCoin Profile

CHAT is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on December 7th, 2017. ChatCoin’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 690,000,640 coins. ChatCoin’s official website is www.openchat.co

According to CryptoCompare, “OpenChat is a blockchain-based payment platform. It allows users to trade (buy/sell), store and monitor their digital assets as well as to access the platform blockchain-based chat protocol named BIMP, which will provide users with the features to communicate between them in a tokenized ecosystem. The CHAT token is an Ethereum-based cryptocurrency. It is the platform native token that will allow users to exchange value, it can also be used to purchase available goods and services. “

