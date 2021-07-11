CEVA, Inc. (NASDAQ:CEVA) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $25.42 Million

Brokerages forecast that CEVA, Inc. (NASDAQ:CEVA) will post sales of $25.42 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for CEVA’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $25.00 million to $25.97 million. CEVA reported sales of $23.61 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 7.7%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that CEVA will report full-year sales of $116.80 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $116.50 million to $117.40 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $135.55 million, with estimates ranging from $131.00 million to $139.86 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for CEVA.

CEVA (NASDAQ:CEVA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The semiconductor company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $25.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.01 million. CEVA had a negative net margin of 4.72% and a negative return on equity of 0.76%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.11 earnings per share.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on CEVA. Barclays upgraded shares of CEVA from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $64.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of CEVA from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Cowen dropped their price objective on shares of CEVA from $88.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Northland Securities upgraded shares of CEVA from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $78.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities assumed coverage on shares of CEVA in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $50.00 price target for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $58.57.

In other CEVA news, COO Michael Boukaya sold 2,331 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.56, for a total transaction of $101,538.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 2.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in CEVA by 1.7% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 161,428 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $9,064,000 after purchasing an additional 2,749 shares during the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky increased its stake in CEVA by 34.8% during the first quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 5,419 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $304,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in CEVA during the first quarter valued at $218,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in CEVA during the first quarter valued at $409,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its stake in CEVA by 68.2% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 151,510 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $8,506,000 after purchasing an additional 61,449 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.71% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CEVA traded up $1.33 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $44.95. 86,710 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 133,174. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $45.29. CEVA has a 12-month low of $35.62 and a 12-month high of $83.95.

CEVA, Inc operates as a licensor of wireless connectivity and smart sensing platforms to semiconductor and original equipment manufacturer (OEM) companies worldwide. It designs and licenses various digital signal processors, AI processors, wireless platforms, and complementary software for sensor fusion, image enhancement, computer vision, voice input, and artificial intelligence (AI).

