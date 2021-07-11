Centrica (OTCMKTS:CPYYY) Earns Equal Weight Rating from Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley reaffirmed their equal weight rating on shares of Centrica (OTCMKTS:CPYYY) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other brokerages have also commented on CPYYY. Royal Bank of Canada restated an outperform rating on shares of Centrica in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Centrica from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. Citigroup began coverage on Centrica in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. They set a buy rating for the company. Finally, Societe Generale raised Centrica from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Friday, March 12th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $3.25.

Get Centrica alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS CPYYY opened at $2.87 on Wednesday. Centrica has a one year low of $1.83 and a one year high of $3.20. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $2.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.32, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.36.

Centrica plc operates as an integrated energy company in the United Kingdom, Ireland, Norway, North America, and internationally. The company operates through British Gas, Energy Marketing & Trading, Centrica Business Solutions, Bord GÃ¡is Energy, and Upstream segments. It supplies gas and electricity to residential customers, as well as offers energy-related services; and generates power from combined cycle gas turbines and nuclear assets.

Recommended Story: What is a death cross?

Receive News & Ratings for Centrica Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Centrica and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.