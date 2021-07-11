Centiva Capital LP Takes Position in East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC)

Centiva Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor purchased 5,124 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $378,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of EWBC. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of East West Bancorp during the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Tobam acquired a new position in shares of East West Bancorp during the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in shares of East West Bancorp during the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. CWM LLC grew its position in East West Bancorp by 5,020.0% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 512 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 502 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new position in East West Bancorp in the first quarter worth approximately $44,000. 87.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Iris S. Chan sold 1,516 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.90, for a total transaction of $118,096.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 10,382 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $808,757.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Molly Campbell sold 515 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.56, for a total transaction of $39,943.40. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 9,867 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $765,284.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 2,977 shares of company stock valued at $232,187 in the last three months. 0.78% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research firms have issued reports on EWBC. Compass Point lifted their price target on shares of East West Bancorp from $75.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of East West Bancorp from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. DA Davidson upgraded shares of East West Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $62.50 to $87.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of East West Bancorp in a research report on Monday, March 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $89.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of East West Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $75.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $75.71.

Shares of NASDAQ EWBC opened at $72.68 on Friday. East West Bancorp, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $30.49 and a fifty-two week high of $82.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.48, a P/E/G ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.87. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $73.72.

East West Bancorp (NASDAQ:EWBC) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The financial services provider reported $1.44 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.18. East West Bancorp had a net margin of 35.32% and a return on equity of 12.15%. The firm had revenue of $426.56 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $407.91 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.00 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that East West Bancorp, Inc. will post 5.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 3rd were paid a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 30th. East West Bancorp’s payout ratio is presently 33.25%.

East West Bancorp Company Profile

East West Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for East West Bank that provides a range of personal and commercial banking services to businesses and individuals in the United States and Greater China. It operates through three segments: Consumer and Business Banking, Commercial Banking, and Other.

