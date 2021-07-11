Centiva Capital LP Invests $393,000 in Albertsons Companies, Inc. (NYSE:ACI)

Centiva Capital LP bought a new position in shares of Albertsons Companies, Inc. (NYSE:ACI) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 20,609 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $393,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Albertsons Companies by 144.2% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 177,364 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,382,000 after buying an additional 104,724 shares during the period. Colony Capital Inc. acquired a new position in Albertsons Companies in the first quarter valued at approximately $332,313,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new position in Albertsons Companies in the first quarter valued at approximately $3,070,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its holdings in Albertsons Companies by 128.3% in the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 108,715 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,073,000 after buying an additional 61,091 shares during the period. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Albertsons Companies by 3,439.2% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 112,758 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,150,000 after acquiring an additional 109,572 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.28% of the company’s stock.

NYSE ACI opened at $20.21 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $19.57. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.12. The firm has a market cap of $9.43 billion and a PE ratio of 15.31. Albertsons Companies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $12.91 and a 52-week high of $21.29.

Albertsons Companies (NYSE:ACI) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $15.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.66 billion. Albertsons Companies had a net margin of 1.22% and a return on equity of 137.75%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Albertsons Companies, Inc. will post 1.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 26th were paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 23rd. Albertsons Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 12.35%.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Albertsons Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, June 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “neutral” rating and set a $20.00 target price (down previously from $23.00) on shares of Albertsons Companies in a report on Monday, May 10th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Albertsons Companies from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Albertsons Companies from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Albertsons Companies from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $20.06.

Albertsons Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of food and drug stores in the United States. The company's food and drug retail stores offer grocery products, general merchandise, health and beauty care products, pharmacy, fuel, and other items and services. As of February 27, 2021, it operated 2,277 stores under various banners, including Albertsons, Safeway, Vons, Pavilions, Randalls, Tom Thumb, Carrs, Jewel-Osco, Acme, Shaw's, Star Market, United Supermarkets, Market Street, Haggen, Kings Food Markets, and Balducci's Food Lovers Market; and 1,727 pharmacies, 1,313 in-store branded coffee shops, 400 adjacent fuel centers, 22 distribution centers, and 20 manufacturing facilities, as well as various digital platforms.

