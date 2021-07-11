Centiva Capital LP Buys Shares of 16,133 Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ)

Centiva Capital LP bought a new stake in Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 16,133 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $407,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Orion Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Invesco in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Invesco by 2,601.7% during the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,567 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 1,509 shares during the last quarter. First National Bank of South Miami bought a new stake in shares of Invesco during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new stake in shares of Invesco during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $44,000. 61.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director Colin Meadows sold 170,488 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.28, for a total value of $4,821,400.64. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 183,147 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,179,397.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Andrew Tak Shing Lo sold 300,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.34, for a total transaction of $8,202,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 375,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,269,040.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.87% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:IVZ opened at $26.33 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $12.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.55, a P/E/G ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a fifty day moving average of $27.51. The company has a quick ratio of 2.06, a current ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. Invesco Ltd. has a twelve month low of $9.72 and a twelve month high of $29.71.

Invesco (NYSE:IVZ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The asset manager reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $1.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.21 billion. Invesco had a net margin of 14.32% and a return on equity of 11.70%. Invesco’s quarterly revenue was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.34 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Invesco Ltd. will post 2.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 3rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 11th were paid a $0.17 dividend. This is a positive change from Invesco’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 10th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.58%. Invesco’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.23%.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Invesco from $30.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Invesco from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $28.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Invesco from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Evercore ISI reiterated a “sell” rating and set a $30.00 target price on shares of Invesco in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Invesco from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $23.59.

Invesco Ltd. is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to retail clients, institutional clients, high-net worth clients, public entities, corporations, unions, non-profit organizations, endowments, foundations, pension funds, financial institutions, and sovereign wealth funds.

