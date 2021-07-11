Centiva Capital LP Acquires New Shares in Mercury General Co. (NYSE:MCY)

Centiva Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of Mercury General Co. (NYSE:MCY) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 5,723 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $348,000.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Mercury General by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,505,094 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $78,580,000 after buying an additional 15,824 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia bought a new position in Mercury General in the first quarter valued at about $3,860,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Mercury General by 8.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,457,930 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $149,467,000 after acquiring an additional 193,615 shares during the period. Globeflex Capital L P lifted its holdings in Mercury General by 1.2% in the first quarter. Globeflex Capital L P now owns 15,184 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $923,000 after acquiring an additional 179 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in Mercury General by 9.3% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 581,466 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $30,357,000 after acquiring an additional 49,411 shares during the period. 38.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

MCY stock opened at $63.07 on Friday. Mercury General Co. has a fifty-two week low of $38.99 and a fifty-two week high of $67.88. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $63.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 0.44. The company has a market capitalization of $3.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.86 and a beta of 0.40.

Mercury General (NYSE:MCY) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The insurance provider reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by $0.09. Mercury General had a return on equity of 16.38% and a net margin of 15.26%. The company had revenue of $951.41 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $944.68 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.07 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Mercury General Co. will post 3.75 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 16th were paid a $0.632 dividend. This represents a $2.53 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 15th. Mercury General’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 45.67%.

Mercury General Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in writing personal automobile insurance in the United States. It also writes homeowners, commercial automobile, commercial property, mechanical protection, and umbrella insurance. The company's automobile insurance products include collision, property damage, bodily injury, comprehensive, personal injury protection, underinsured and uninsured motorist, and other hazards; and homeowners' insurance products comprise dwelling, liability, personal property, fire, and other hazards.

