Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC) Shares Sold by Profund Advisors LLC

Profund Advisors LLC cut its stake in Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC) by 4.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 11,310 shares of the company’s stock after selling 577 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in Centene were worth $723,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of CNC. Cresset Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Centene during the fourth quarter valued at $204,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of Centene by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 4,957 shares of the company’s stock valued at $298,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the period. Scotia Capital Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Centene by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 15,476 shares of the company’s stock valued at $929,000 after purchasing an additional 732 shares during the period. Eqis Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Centene by 34.0% during the fourth quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 23,871 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,433,000 after purchasing an additional 6,054 shares during the period. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its holdings in shares of Centene by 6.1% during the fourth quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 61,091 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,667,000 after purchasing an additional 3,531 shares during the period. 89.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Centene alerts:

In related news, Director John R. Roberts sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total value of $350,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Orlando Ayala sold 7,201 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total value of $432,060.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 89,883 shares of company stock valued at $6,150,940. Company insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:CNC opened at $73.51 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 1.10. Centene Co. has a 1-year low of $53.60 and a 1-year high of $75.25. The firm has a market cap of $42.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a fifty day moving average of $71.53.

Centene (NYSE:CNC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The company reported $1.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $29.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.55 billion. Centene had a return on equity of 13.09% and a net margin of 2.14%. Centene’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.86 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Centene Co. will post 5.15 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. TheStreet raised Centene from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Bank of America raised their target price on Centene from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Centene from $87.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. raised their target price on Centene from $80.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. Finally, Seaport Global Securities initiated coverage on Centene in a research note on Friday. They set a “buy” rating and a $90.00 target price for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $82.38.

Centene Company Profile

Centene Corporation operates as a multi-national healthcare enterprise that provides programs and services to under-insured and uninsured individuals in the United States. Its Managed Care segment offers health plan coverage to individuals through government subsidized programs, including Medicaid, the State children's health insurance program, long-term services and support, foster care, and medicare-medicaid plans, which cover dually eligible individuals, as well as aged, blind, or disabled programs.

Featured Story: Call Option

Receive News & Ratings for Centene Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Centene and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.