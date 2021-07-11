CD Projekt S.A. (OTCMKTS:OTGLY) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

CD Projekt S.A. (OTCMKTS:OTGLY) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the ten research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have given a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company.

A number of research firms recently commented on OTGLY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of CD Projekt in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Barclays reissued an “underweight” rating on shares of CD Projekt in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of CD Projekt in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Credit Suisse Group cut CD Projekt from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Finally, AlphaValue cut CD Projekt to a “reduce” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd.

OTGLY traded up $0.02 during trading on Friday, reaching $12.35. The stock had a trading volume of 86,542 shares, compared to its average volume of 97,810. CD Projekt has a one year low of $10.11 and a one year high of $32.45. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $11.75.

CD Projekt SA, through its subsidiaries, engages in the development and digital distribution of videogames for personal computers and video game consoles worldwide. It operates through two segments, CD PROJEKT RED and GOG.com. The company's product portfolio comprises The Witcher; The Witcher 2: Assassins of Kings; The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt, Hearts of Stone games, and Blood and Wine; Thronebreaker: The Witcher Tales; Gwent: The Witcher Card game; and Cyberpunk 2077.

