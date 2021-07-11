CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE) has earned an average rating of “Buy” from the seven analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $81.33.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on CBRE. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on CBRE Group in a report on Monday, June 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $112.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut CBRE Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $90.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Raymond James raised their target price on CBRE Group from $89.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd.

Get CBRE Group alerts:

In other news, insider Chandra Dhandapani sold 11,000 shares of CBRE Group stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.93, for a total value of $934,230.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 77,636 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,593,625.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.75% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CBRE. Childress Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CBRE Group during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CBRE Group during the 1st quarter worth about $38,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of CBRE Group during the 1st quarter worth about $47,000. CX Institutional raised its position in shares of CBRE Group by 25.2% during the 1st quarter. CX Institutional now owns 635 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bogart Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of CBRE Group by 47.1% during the 1st quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 703 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.94% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE CBRE traded up $1.58 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $85.83. 1,554,771 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,339,782. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.37. CBRE Group has a 52-week low of $41.03 and a 52-week high of $90.21. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $87.00.

CBRE Group (NYSE:CBRE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $5.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.75 billion. CBRE Group had a return on equity of 16.81% and a net margin of 3.54%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that CBRE Group will post 3.87 EPS for the current year.

About CBRE Group

CBRE Group, Inc operates as a commercial real estate services and investment company worldwide. It operates through Advisory Services, Global Workplace Solutions, and Real Estate Investments segments. The Advisory Services segment provides strategic advice and execution to owners, investors, and occupiers of real estate in connection with leasing; property sales and mortgage services under the CBRE Capital Markets brand; property and project management services, including construction management, marketing, building engineering, accounting, and financial services for owners of and investors in office, industrial, and retail properties; and valuation services that include market value appraisals, litigation support, discounted cash flow analyses, and feasibility studies, as well as consulting services, such as property condition reports, hotel advisory, and environmental consulting.

Featured Story: What is the Fibonacci sequence?



Receive News & Ratings for CBRE Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CBRE Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.