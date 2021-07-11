Cboe Global Markets (NYSE:CBOE) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (NYSE:CBOE) shares saw unusually-high trading volume on Friday . Approximately 47,457 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 93% from the previous session’s volume of 657,880 shares.The stock last traded at $117.57 and had previously closed at $116.24.

CBOE has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on Cboe Global Markets from $113.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Cboe Global Markets in a report on Friday, June 11th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $104.00 price target for the company. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price objective on shares of Cboe Global Markets from $118.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Cboe Global Markets from $111.00 to $124.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, upped their price target on shares of Cboe Global Markets from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $115.33.

The company has a market cap of $12.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a fifty day moving average of $113.84. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

Cboe Global Markets (NYSE:CBOE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 30th. The company reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $365.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $350.46 million. Cboe Global Markets had a return on equity of 17.48% and a net margin of 14.65%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Cboe Global Markets, Inc. will post 5.21 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 28th were given a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 27th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.41%. Cboe Global Markets’s payout ratio is 35.52%.

Cboe Global Markets Company Profile (NYSE:CBOE)

Cboe Global Markets, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an options exchange worldwide. It operates through five segments: Options, North American Equities, Futures, European Equities, and Global FX. The Options segment trades in listed market indices. The North American Equities segment trades in listed U.S.

