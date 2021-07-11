Cboe Global Markets (NASDAQ:CBOE) Price Target Increased to $124.00 by Analysts at UBS Group

Cboe Global Markets (NASDAQ:CBOE) had its price target lifted by UBS Group from $111.00 to $124.00 in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. UBS Group currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. raised their price objective on shares of Cboe Global Markets from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Cboe Global Markets from $107.00 to $117.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on shares of Cboe Global Markets from $113.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their target price on shares of Cboe Global Markets from $118.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Argus lifted their target price on shares of Cboe Global Markets from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $180.27.

Get Cboe Global Markets alerts:

Shares of Cboe Global Markets stock opened at $118.79 on Wednesday. Cboe Global Markets has a 1 year low of $77.63 and a 1 year high of $122.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 1.20. The stock has a market cap of $12.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.53, a P/E/G ratio of 12.74 and a beta of 0.66. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $113.83.

Cboe Global Markets (NASDAQ:CBOE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.13. Cboe Global Markets had a net margin of 12.72% and a return on equity of 16.72%. The company had revenue of $365.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $344.30 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.65 EPS. Cboe Global Markets’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Cboe Global Markets will post 5.4 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 28th were given a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 27th. Cboe Global Markets’s payout ratio is currently 31.88%.

In other news, CFO Brian N. Schell sold 3,026 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.79, for a total value of $365,510.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 12,391 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,496,708.89. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP John P. Sexton sold 1,996 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.19, for a total transaction of $213,951.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 18,892 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,025,033.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 35,786 shares of company stock valued at $4,119,527. 0.56% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cboe Global Markets in the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI acquired a new position in shares of Cboe Global Markets in the first quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its position in shares of Cboe Global Markets by 26.8% in the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 625 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after buying an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of Cboe Global Markets by 32.1% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 869 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after buying an additional 211 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Adalta Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cboe Global Markets in the first quarter valued at approximately $148,000. 80.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cboe Global Markets Company Profile

Cboe Global Markets, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an options exchange worldwide. It operates through five segments: Options, North American Equities, Futures, European Equities, and Global FX. The Options segment trades in listed market indices. The North American Equities segment trades in listed U.S.

Featured Story: Inverted Yield Curve

Receive News & Ratings for Cboe Global Markets Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cboe Global Markets and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.