CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC Cuts Position in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VONG)

CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC decreased its position in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VONG) by 93.6% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 354 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,150 shares during the quarter. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $89,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Reby Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares during the fourth quarter worth $39,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares during the first quarter worth $68,000. Larson Financial Group LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares by 104.8% during the first quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 471 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,000 after acquiring an additional 241 shares during the period. Finally, EP Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares during the fourth quarter worth $125,000.

Get Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares alerts:

Shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares stock traded up $0.58 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $71.46. 303,613 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 439,265. Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares has a 1 year low of $50.15 and a 1 year high of $71.58. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $67.00.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 2nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th were given a dividend of $0.107 per share. This represents a $0.43 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 29th.

Featured Story: Blockchain

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VONG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VONG).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.