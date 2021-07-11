Cass Information Systems (NASDAQ:CASS) Shares Gap Down to $40.34

Cass Information Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASS) gapped down prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $40.34, but opened at $39.23. Cass Information Systems shares last traded at $39.23, with a volume of 1 shares trading hands.

Separately, TheStreet downgraded Cass Information Systems from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, May 24th.

The stock has a market capitalization of $598.03 million, a PE ratio of 24.43 and a beta of 0.82. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $44.02.

Cass Information Systems (NASDAQ:CASS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 22nd. The business services provider reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter. Cass Information Systems had a return on equity of 9.68% and a net margin of 17.16%. The firm had revenue of $37.12 million during the quarter.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Friday, June 4th were paid a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 3rd.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Cass Information Systems during the first quarter worth $30,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Cass Information Systems during the first quarter worth $42,000. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its position in Cass Information Systems by 123.0% during the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,010 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 557 shares in the last quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. purchased a new position in Cass Information Systems during the first quarter worth $97,000. Finally, Eaton Vance Management purchased a new position in Cass Information Systems during the first quarter worth $165,000. 60.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Cass Information Systems Company Profile (NASDAQ:CASS)

Cass Information Systems, Inc provides payment and information processing services to manufacturing, distribution, and retail enterprises in the United States. It operates through two segments, Information Services and Banking Services. The company's services include freight invoice rating, payment processing, auditing, and the generation of accounting and transportation information.

