Casper (CSPR) Price Tops $0.0869

Casper (CURRENCY:CSPR) traded down 6.6% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on July 11th. One Casper coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0869 or 0.00000257 BTC on major exchanges. Casper has a total market cap of $69.67 million and approximately $5.16 million worth of Casper was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Casper has traded 32.3% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002967 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00001858 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $15.42 or 0.00045716 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $39.87 or 0.00118184 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $54.62 or 0.00161890 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $33,778.07 or 1.00118012 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00002871 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $325.98 or 0.00966197 BTC.

About Casper

Casper’s total supply is 10,206,273,685 coins and its circulating supply is 802,006,639 coins. Casper’s official Twitter account is @Casper_Network

Casper Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Casper directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Casper should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Casper using one of the exchanges listed above.

