Casey’s General Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASY) Shares Sold by Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lowered its stake in shares of Casey’s General Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASY) by 46.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 22,338 shares of the company’s stock after selling 19,430 shares during the quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio owned about 0.06% of Casey’s General Stores worth $4,829,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new stake in Casey’s General Stores during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,729,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Casey’s General Stores during the 1st quarter worth approximately $61,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Casey’s General Stores by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 293,075 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,350,000 after purchasing an additional 5,128 shares in the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its holdings in Casey’s General Stores by 37.8% in the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 731,505 shares of the company’s stock worth $130,663,000 after acquiring an additional 200,640 shares during the period. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in Casey’s General Stores by 7,405.6% in the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 5,329 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,152,000 after acquiring an additional 5,258 shares during the period. 86.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Stephens raised their price objective on Casey’s General Stores from $215.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Barclays increased their target price on Casey’s General Stores from $170.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Casey’s General Stores from $232.00 to $217.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Casey’s General Stores from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $240.00 to $215.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Finally, Raymond James restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Casey’s General Stores in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $212.82.

Shares of NASDAQ:CASY opened at $197.28 on Friday. Casey’s General Stores, Inc. has a 1-year low of $150.50 and a 1-year high of $229.18. The firm has a market cap of $7.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.49 and a beta of 0.88. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $210.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 0.71.

Casey’s General Stores (NASDAQ:CASY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, June 7th. The company reported $1.12 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.24. Casey’s General Stores had a return on equity of 16.83% and a net margin of 3.59%. The business had revenue of $2.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.17 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.67 EPS. Casey’s General Stores’s quarterly revenue was up 31.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Casey’s General Stores, Inc. will post 7.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 2nd will be paid a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 30th. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.69%. Casey’s General Stores’s payout ratio is 16.23%.

In related news, Director Diane C. Bridgewater sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $199.65, for a total transaction of $598,950.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,187 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,033,834.55. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Julia L. Jackowski sold 5,726 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.66, for a total value of $1,103,171.16. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 16,891 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,254,220.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.55% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Casey's General Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates convenience stores under the Casey's and Casey's General Store names. Its stores offer a selection of food, including freshly prepared foods, such as pizza, donuts, and sandwiches; tobacco, and nicotine products; health and beauty aids; automotive products; and other nonfood items.

