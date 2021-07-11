Carter’s, Inc. (NYSE:CRI) Holdings Lifted by Zuckerman Investment Group LLC

Zuckerman Investment Group LLC raised its position in Carter’s, Inc. (NYSE:CRI) by 21.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 210,292 shares of the textile maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 37,603 shares during the period. Carter’s comprises about 3.1% of Zuckerman Investment Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest position. Zuckerman Investment Group LLC owned about 0.48% of Carter’s worth $18,701,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Carter’s by 469.6% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 806,433 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $71,716,000 after acquiring an additional 664,856 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Carter’s by 19.0% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,059,660 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $381,891,000 after acquiring an additional 648,987 shares during the last quarter. Shapiro Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Carter’s by 45.9% during the 1st quarter. Shapiro Capital Management LLC now owns 1,710,967 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $152,156,000 after acquiring an additional 538,330 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Carter’s during the 4th quarter valued at about $47,342,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Carter’s by 10.1% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,922,198 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $348,798,000 after acquiring an additional 358,572 shares during the last quarter.

In related news, SVP Ben Pivar sold 2,019 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.10, for a total transaction of $220,272.90. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 10,496 shares in the company, valued at $1,145,113.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Jill Wilson sold 7,400 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.32, for a total value of $816,368.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 3.50% of the company’s stock.

Carter’s stock opened at $104.44 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $4.59 billion, a PE ratio of 16.68, a P/E/G ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 2.07 and a current ratio of 2.92. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $103.78. Carter’s, Inc. has a 52 week low of $76.01 and a 52 week high of $116.92.

Carter’s (NYSE:CRI) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The textile maker reported $1.98 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $1.70. The company had revenue of $787.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $656.02 million. Carter’s had a return on equity of 34.55% and a net margin of 8.67%. The business’s revenue was up 20.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.81) EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Carter’s, Inc. will post 6.03 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 12th were paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 11th. Carter’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.46%.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on CRI. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Carter’s from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $118.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, June 21st. Monness Crespi & Hardt increased their target price on shares of Carter’s from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, B. Riley increased their target price on shares of Carter’s from $113.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Carter’s currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $110.13.

Carter’s Company Profile

Carter's, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, sources, and markets branded childrenswear under the Carter's, OshKosh, Skip Hop, Child of Mine, Just One You, Simple Joys, Carter's little baby basics, and other brands in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: U.S.

