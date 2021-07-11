Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR) Price Target Increased to $54.00 by Analysts at Barclays

Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR) had its price target hoisted by Barclays from $49.00 to $54.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. Barclays currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of Carrier Global from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Carrier Global from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Carrier Global in a research report on Monday, April 19th. They issued a buy rating and a $57.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Carrier Global from $53.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Atlantic Securities reaffirmed a neutral rating and issued a $45.00 target price on shares of Carrier Global in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $47.00.

Shares of NYSE:CARR opened at $48.27 on Thursday. Carrier Global has a 12 month low of $23.26 and a 12 month high of $49.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $45.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.81.

Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.11. Carrier Global had a net margin of 12.43% and a return on equity of 27.29%. The business had revenue of $4.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.37 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.35 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 20.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Carrier Global will post 2.06 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 24th will be issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 23rd. Carrier Global’s payout ratio is 28.92%.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Sierra Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Carrier Global during the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Tacita Capital Inc acquired a new stake in Carrier Global in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Carrier Global in the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. acquired a new stake in Carrier Global in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC raised its stake in Carrier Global by 294.5% in the 1st quarter. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 856 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 639 shares in the last quarter. 83.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Carrier Global Corporation provides heating, ventilating, and air conditioning (HVAC), refrigeration, fire, security, and building automation technologies worldwide. It operates through three segments: HVAC, Refrigeration, and Fire & Security. The HVAC segment provides products, controls, services, and solutions to meet the heating and cooling needs of residential and commercial customers.

