Carrefour (OTCMKTS:CRRFY) Given Overweight Rating at Barclays

Carrefour (OTCMKTS:CRRFY)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating restated by investment analysts at Barclays in a research report issued on Friday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on CRRFY. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on Carrefour in a research report on Wednesday. They set an “underperform” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Carrefour from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.50 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Carrefour in a research report on Friday, May 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $4.50.

OTCMKTS CRRFY opened at $3.85 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $4.10. Carrefour has a 12 month low of $2.96 and a 12 month high of $4.78. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.

Carrefour SA operates stores in various formats and channels in France, Spain, Italy, Belgium, Poland, Romania, Brazil, Argentina, and Taiwan. The company operates hypermarkets, convenience stores, supermarkets, cash and carry stores, and hypercash stores; e-commerce sites and m-commerce channels; and service stations.

