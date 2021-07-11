Capital Power (OTCMKTS:CPXWF) PT Lowered to C$41.00

Capital Power (OTCMKTS:CPXWF) had its price objective cut by research analysts at Scotiabank from C$42.00 to C$41.00 in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “sector perform” rating on the stock.

CPXWF has been the topic of several other research reports. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Capital Power from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Capital Power from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Desjardins raised their price target on shares of Capital Power from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. CIBC raised their price target on shares of Capital Power from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Capital Power from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $42.00.

CPXWF opened at $33.10 on Friday. Capital Power has a fifty-two week low of $20.10 and a fifty-two week high of $33.96. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $32.77.

Capital Power Corporation develops, acquires, owns, and operates power generation facilities in Canada and the United States. It generates electricity from various energy sources, including natural and landfill gas, coal, wind, waste heat, solid fuels, and solar. The company owns an approximately 6,500 megawatts of power generation capacity at 28 facilities.

