Canaccord Genuity Group (TSE:CF) Shares Cross Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.00

Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. (TSE:CF)’s share price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$0.00 and traded as high as C$13.14. Canaccord Genuity Group shares last traded at C$12.82, with a volume of 316,543 shares trading hands.
A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Cormark upped their price target on shares of Canaccord Genuity Group from C$19.00 to C$20.50 and gave the company a “tender” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. TD Securities upped their price target on shares of Canaccord Genuity Group from C$16.00 to C$17.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd.
The company has a market capitalization of C$1.23 billion and a P/E ratio of 6.28. The business has a 50 day moving average price of C$13.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 31.28, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.09.
Canaccord Genuity Group Company Profile (TSE:CF)
Canaccord Genuity Group Inc, a full-service financial services company, provides investment solutions, and brokerage and investment banking services to individual, institutional, corporate, and government clients. It operates in two segments, Canaccord Genuity Capital Markets and Canaccord Genuity Wealth Management.
