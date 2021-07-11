Canaccord Genuity Group (TSE:CF) Shares Cross Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.00

Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. (TSE:CF)’s share price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$0.00 and traded as high as C$13.14. Canaccord Genuity Group shares last traded at C$12.82, with a volume of 316,543 shares trading hands.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Cormark upped their price target on shares of Canaccord Genuity Group from C$19.00 to C$20.50 and gave the company a “tender” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. TD Securities upped their price target on shares of Canaccord Genuity Group from C$16.00 to C$17.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd.

The company has a market capitalization of C$1.23 billion and a P/E ratio of 6.28. The business has a 50 day moving average price of C$13.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 31.28, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.09.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Friday, June 18th were paid a $0.075 dividend. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 17th. This is an increase from Canaccord Genuity Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. Canaccord Genuity Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 11.03%.

Canaccord Genuity Group Inc, a full-service financial services company, provides investment solutions, and brokerage and investment banking services to individual, institutional, corporate, and government clients. It operates in two segments, Canaccord Genuity Capital Markets and Canaccord Genuity Wealth Management.

