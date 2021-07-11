Campbell Soup to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.37 (NYSE:CPB)

Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, May 25th, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 14th will be paid a dividend of 0.37 per share on Monday, August 2nd. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 13th.

Campbell Soup has a payout ratio of 50.9% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Campbell Soup to earn $2.88 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.48 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 51.4%.

Get Campbell Soup alerts:

Shares of Campbell Soup stock opened at $45.64 on Friday. Campbell Soup has a 52-week low of $44.53 and a 52-week high of $54.08. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $47.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.42 and a beta of 0.58.

Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 8th. The company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by ($0.09). Campbell Soup had a return on equity of 33.21% and a net margin of 9.18%. The firm had revenue of $1.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.01 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.83 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Campbell Soup will post 2.91 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on CPB. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Campbell Soup from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $54.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, May 24th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Campbell Soup from $57.00 to $51.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of Campbell Soup from $47.00 to $46.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Campbell Soup from $50.00 to $48.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Campbell Soup from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $39.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, June 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $49.44.

About Campbell Soup

Campbell Soup Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and market food and beverage products. It operates through Meals & Beverages and Snacks segments. The Meals & Beverages segment engages in the retail and foodservice businesses in the United States and Canada. This segment provides Campbell's condensed and ready-to-serve soups; Swanson broth and stocks; Pacific Foods broth, soups, and non-dairy beverages; Prego pasta sauces; Pace Mexican sauces; Campbell's gravies, pasta, beans, and dinner sauces; Swanson canned poultry; Plum baby food and snacks; V8 juices and beverages; V8 juices and beverages; and Campbell's tomato juice.

Featured Article: Why do commodities matter?

Receive News & Ratings for Campbell Soup Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Campbell Soup and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.