Cambium Networks (NASDAQ:CMBM) Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Cambium Networks (NASDAQ:CMBM) from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $50.00 target price on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Cambium is well poised to benefit from proprietary software and product ramp-up, which enable it to deliver a compelling combination of price, performance and spectrum efficiency. Disciplined investments in wireless fabric, rural broadband solutions and improved relationships with partners are some of the growth drivers. Robust demand for wireless broadband connectivity is a tailwind. Accretive investments in high-speed wireless networks are likely to position its portfolio for lucrative opportunities in the long run. However, it operates in an intensely competitive environment and is prone to rapid technology shifts. High research & development expenses strain its margins. An extensive international footprint makes it vulnerable to macroeconomic risks. Dependency on third parties and supply-chain disruptions amid the pandemic pose concerns.”

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on CMBM. JMP Securities upped their price objective on Cambium Networks from $47.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a market outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on Cambium Networks from $67.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on Cambium Networks from $52.00 to $66.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. TheStreet upgraded Cambium Networks from a c rating to a b- rating in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Finally, Barrington Research started coverage on Cambium Networks in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. They issued an outperform rating and a $75.00 price target on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Cambium Networks has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $48.80.

NASDAQ CMBM opened at $47.65 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $1.25 billion, a PE ratio of 33.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $50.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 1.40. Cambium Networks has a 52 week low of $9.60 and a 52 week high of $66.40.

Cambium Networks (NASDAQ:CMBM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.08. Cambium Networks had a return on equity of 64.87% and a net margin of 12.81%. The company had revenue of $88.52 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $83.07 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.05 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 46.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Cambium Networks will post 1.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Cambium Networks news, Director Alexander R. Slusky sold 2,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.08, for a total value of $92,160,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, General Counsel Sally Rau sold 4,938 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.60, for a total value of $289,366.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 2,052,012 shares of company stock worth $95,076,501. Insiders own 66.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Cambium Networks by 297.4% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,069 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates grew its holdings in shares of Cambium Networks by 134.8% during the 1st quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 2,033 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,000 after purchasing an additional 1,167 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP grew its holdings in shares of Cambium Networks by 40.5% during the 1st quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 2,890 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,000 after purchasing an additional 833 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cambium Networks during the 4th quarter worth $152,000. Finally, Cordant Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Cambium Networks during the 1st quarter worth $210,000. 87.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Cambium Networks

Cambium Networks Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides wireless broadband networking infrastructure products and solutions for network operators. Its wireless fabric includes intelligent radios, smart antennas, radio frequency (RF) algorithms, wireless-aware switches, and network management software.

