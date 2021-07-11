Calamos Convertible and High Income Fund (NASDAQ:CHY) Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.10

Calamos Convertible and High Income Fund (NASDAQ:CHY) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, July 6th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 13th will be given a dividend of 0.10 per share by the investment management company on Tuesday, July 20th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.35%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 12th.

CHY stock opened at $16.32 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $15.89. Calamos Convertible and High Income Fund has a 1 year low of $11.14 and a 1 year high of $16.49.

Calamos Convertible and High Income Fund Company Profile

Calamos Convertible and High Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Calamos Investments LLC. It is managed by Calamos Advisors LLC. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in a diversified portfolio of convertible securities and high yield corporate bonds rated Ba or lower by Moody's or BB or lower by Standard & Poor's.

